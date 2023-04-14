Nico Hoerner -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), including six multi-hit games (54.5%).

He has not homered in his 11 games this year.

Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), including three multi-run games (27.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings