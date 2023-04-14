Nico Hoerner -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), including six multi-hit games (54.5%).
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), including three multi-run games (27.3%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
