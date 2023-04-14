Gavin Sheets -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .280 with five walks.

In four of nine games this year (44.4%), Sheets has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.

Sheets has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings