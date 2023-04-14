Eric Hosmer -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is batting .273 with two doubles and four walks.
  • In five of 10 games this season (50.0%) Hosmer has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • Hosmer has an RBI in five of 10 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
