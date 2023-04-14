After hitting .139 with a double, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has a double and a walk while hitting .146.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in six games this season (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.
  • In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 5.52 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Wells (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
