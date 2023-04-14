DeMar DeRozan plus his Chicago Bulls teammates match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 103-81 win versus the Pistons, DeRozan had 16 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on DeRozan's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.5 18.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.3 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.9 PRA 32.5 34.2 28 PR -- 29.1 23.1 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Heat

This season, DeMar DeRozan has made 8.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

DeRozan's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.3.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 41 24 5 10 2 0 3 12/20/2022 40 24 5 5 0 0 0 10/19/2022 36 37 6 9 2 1 2

