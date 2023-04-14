Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-6) and the Chicago Cubs (6-5) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on April 14.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (0-1) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (1-0).

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 5.5 runs per game (61 total), Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cubs have the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

