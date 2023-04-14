Cody Bellinger -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .238 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Bellinger has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this season (54.5%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
