Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .238 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Bellinger has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this season (54.5%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
