In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Miami Heat will face the Chicago Bulls.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 49.0% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 31-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Bulls score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Chicago is 35-19.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Bulls are averaging more points at home (114.0 per game) than away (112.2). And they are conceding less at home (111.2) than on the road (112.5).

Chicago allows 111.2 points per game at home, and 112.5 away.

The Bulls pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (24.9) than on the road (24.0).

Bulls Injuries