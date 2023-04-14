The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is set at 208.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 208.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 208.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.
  • Chicago's average game total this season has been 225, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Chicago is 43-39-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bulls have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 222.6 109.8 221.6 219.6
Bulls 65 79.3% 113.1 222.6 111.8 221.6 227.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Seven of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). On the road, it is .512 (21-20-0).
  • The Bulls' 113.1 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Chicago is 35-19 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41
Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Bulls
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
17-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
26-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
23-32
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-8
35-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-11

