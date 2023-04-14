Bulls vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are playing in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup in this article.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-220
|+190
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).
- The Bulls outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 22nd in league, and giving up 111.8 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +106 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up 222.6 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 221.6 points per game combined, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
- Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 record against the spread this season.
