Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.415) this season, fueled by 12 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Vaughn will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 during his last games.
- This season, Vaughn has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 12 games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in seven games this season (58.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Orioles' 5.52 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Orioles will send Wells (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
