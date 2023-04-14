Alex Caruso and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Caruso, in his last appearance, had two points and two blocks in a 103-81 win over the Pistons.

Below we will dive into Caruso's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.6 5.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 1.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 1.9 PRA -- 11.4 9.2 PR -- 8.5 7.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Heat

Caruso is responsible for attempting 4.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.3 per game.

He's attempted 2.3 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Alex Caruso vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 10 5 0 2 1 1 1 12/20/2022 23 7 6 3 1 0 3 10/19/2022 30 6 5 4 1 0 2

