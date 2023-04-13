The Philadelphia Flyers (30-38-13) carry a 10-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (26-49-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH.

Blackhawks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Flyers (-120) Blackhawks (+100) -

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 77 times this season, and won 24, or 31.2%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 23-53, a 30.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 215 (29th) Goals 198 (32nd) 272 (23rd) Goals Allowed 294 (27th) 34 (31st) Power Play Goals 37 (29th) 58 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.

Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4 goals.

The Blackhawks have scored 198 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 294 total, which ranks 27th among NHL teams.

Their -96 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

