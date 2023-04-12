Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .265 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Grandal has recorded a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 9 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings