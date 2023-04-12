Sonny Gray and Lucas Giolito are the scheduled starters when the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox play on Wednesday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs.

Chicago is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The White Sox's .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Chicago has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 59.

The White Sox have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 10.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.97 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined 1.577 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Giolito will get the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs.

In two starts, Giolito has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Pirates L 13-9 Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates W 11-5 Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates L 1-0 Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles - Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles - Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles - Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/17/2023 Phillies - Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies - Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter

