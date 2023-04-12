The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Barnhart had a hit 45 times last year in 94 games (47.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.8%).

He went deep once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Barnhart drove in a run in 13.8% of his 94 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 3.2% of them (three).

In 15 of 94 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 45 .205 AVG .237 .288 OBP .285 .281 SLG .252 9 XBH 2 1 HR 0 9 RBI 7 42/17 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 49 GP 45 23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)