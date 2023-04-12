Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)
- Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Barnhart had a hit 45 times last year in 94 games (47.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.8%).
- He went deep once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Barnhart drove in a run in 13.8% of his 94 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 3.2% of them (three).
- In 15 of 94 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.205
|AVG
|.237
|.288
|OBP
|.285
|.281
|SLG
|.252
|9
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|7
|42/17
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|23 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (48.9%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.6%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (13.3%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
