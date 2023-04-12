Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Romy Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .158
- Gonzalez has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.64 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
