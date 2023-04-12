On Wednesday, Romy Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .158 with .
  • Gonzalez has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 2.64 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
