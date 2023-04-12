Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patrick Wisdom -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (eight) this season while batting .250 with five extra-base hits.
- He ranks 108th in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 44.4% of his games this year (four of nine), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 33.3%.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mariners' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
