The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

In 80.0% of his games this year (eight of 10), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (60.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.

Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in six games this year (60.0%), including three multi-run games (30.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings