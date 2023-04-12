Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)
- Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa had a hit in three of 11 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.
- He scored a run three times last season in 11 games (27.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.100
|AVG
|.133
|.143
|OBP
|.133
|.150
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
- Gray (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.75), 19th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
