After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .467 this season while batting .314 with 10 walks and seven runs scored.
  • He ranks 46th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • In eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), Happ has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Happ has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
