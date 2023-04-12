After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .156 with a double and a walk.

Andrus has picked up a hit in six games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.

In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings