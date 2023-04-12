(6-4) will take on the (4-8) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 14 Ks, Marcus Stroman will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Mariners have -110 odds to upset. The total is 11 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Logan Gilbert - SEA (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

The Cubs have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Cubs vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

