The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners will play on Wednesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Ian Happ and Ty France among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cubs vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 25th in MLB play with nine total home runs.

Chicago is 18th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Cubs lead the majors with a .290 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.9 runs per game (59 total runs).

The Cubs rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .353.

The Cubs strike out 7.8 times per game to rank second in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (2-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Stroman is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Stroman will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Rangers W 2-0 Home Marcus Stroman Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Home Justin Steele Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers L 8-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners W 14-9 Home Hayden Wesneski - 4/12/2023 Mariners - Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics - Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics - Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk

