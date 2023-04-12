The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls are facing off in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: ESPN

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 49% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Chicago has put together a 29-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

The Bulls score an average of 113.1 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Chicago is 32-13.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up 114 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (112.2). On defense they give up 111.2 per game, 1.3 fewer points than away (112.5).

At home Chicago is conceding 111.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than it is on the road (112.5).

This year the Bulls are collecting more assists at home (24.9 per game) than away (24).

Bulls Injuries