Bulls vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The point total is 213.5 for the matchup.
Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-5.5
|213.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 57 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 213.5 points.
- Chicago's average game total this season has been 225, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (42.6%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Bulls vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|62
|75.6%
|112.9
|226
|111.4
|223.2
|223.8
|Bulls
|57
|69.5%
|113.1
|226
|111.8
|223.2
|227.8
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over seven times.
- Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-20-0) this year.
- The Bulls score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors allow.
- Chicago is 32-13 against the spread and 32-13 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|43-39
|14-12
|44-38
|Bulls
|43-39
|13-6
|37-45
Bulls vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Bulls
|112.9
|113.1
|24
|22
|31-16
|32-13
|33-14
|32-13
|111.4
|111.8
|4
|7
|36-14
|32-12
|36-14
|30-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.