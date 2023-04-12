The Toronto Raptors will go up against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game to rank 24th in the league and are allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Bulls outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 22nd in league, and allowing 111.8 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +106 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 226 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 223.2 points per game combined, 10.7 more points than this contest's total.

Toronto has put together a 41-40-1 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.