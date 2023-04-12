After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has two doubles and three walks while hitting .261.
  • Benintendi has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In eight of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.64).
  • The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.