On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal leads Chicago in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by nine hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), with more than one hit three times (30.0%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Grandal has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this season.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

