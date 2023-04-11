Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .095 with a home run.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Gomes has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Flexen (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
