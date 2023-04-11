(5-6) will square off against the (6-4) at Target Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 11 Ks, Lance Lynn will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won six of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 60.8% chance to win.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Jake Burger 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

