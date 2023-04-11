On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .257 with .

In seven of nine games this year, Mancini has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this year, Mancini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings