The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

In 53.1% of his 32 games last season, Gonzalez picked up a hit. He also had five multi-hit games in 2022.

Registering a plate appearance in 32 games a season ago, he hit two homers.

Gonzalez drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 14 .217 AVG .267 .238 OBP .283 .317 SLG .400 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 19/2 K/BB 20/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)