The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-30-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-49-6, losers of three in a row) at PPG Paints Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, April 11 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have registered a 1-9-0 record after totaling 20 total goals (three power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 12.5%). Their opponents have scored a combined 39 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Penguins 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-500)

Penguins (-500) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 25-49-6 this season and are 8-6-14 in overtime matchups.

Chicago has earned 28 points (12-5-4) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks registered only one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned 10 points (4-12-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in 35 games, earning 45 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 20 games has a record of 5-12-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-10-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 59 games. The Blackhawks finished 19-36-4 in those contests (42 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.21 Goals Scored 2.41 32nd 19th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 5th 34.3 Shots 26.8 31st 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 33.5 28th 16th 21.2% Power Play % 16.2% 29th 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 22nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.