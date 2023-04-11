Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)
- Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Burger got a hit in 28 of 51 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 15.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger picked up an RBI in 20 of 51 games last season (39.2%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.313
|AVG
|.159
|.367
|OBP
|.216
|.596
|SLG
|.261
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|6
|29/7
|K/BB
|27/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (40.9%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.1%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.