After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)

Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Burger got a hit in 28 of 51 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 15.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Burger picked up an RBI in 20 of 51 games last season (39.2%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 21 .313 AVG .159 .367 OBP .216 .596 SLG .261 13 XBH 5 7 HR 1 20 RBI 6 29/7 K/BB 27/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 22 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)