Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Chris Flexen) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer has two doubles and three walks while batting .320.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 115th in slugging.
- Hosmer has had a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (37.5%).
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
- Hosmer has driven home a run in four games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 37.5% of his games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.5 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Flexen (0-1) makes the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
