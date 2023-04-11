Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has a double and a walk while batting .167.
- Andrus has had a base hit in six of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 2.63 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Lopez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth.
