On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has two doubles and five walks while hitting .333.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

In 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded more than one.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Swanson has had an RBI in three games this year.

In 66.7% of his games this season (six of nine), he has scored, and in three of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

