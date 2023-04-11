Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has two doubles and five walks while hitting .333.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- In 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Swanson has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (six of nine), he has scored, and in three of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.5 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Flexen (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
