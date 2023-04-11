(4-7) will play the (5-4) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 5 strikeouts, Chris Flexen will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski - CHC (0-0, 5.79 ERA) vs Flexen - SEA (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored five times and won three of those games.

The Cubs have a record of 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

The Mariners have been listed as an underdog of +100 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Cubs vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+125)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

