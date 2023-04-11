Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (5-4) and the Seattle Mariners (4-7) matching up at Wrigley Field (on April 11) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Cubs.

The Cubs will give the nod to Hayden Wesneski against the Mariners and Chris Flexen (0-1).

Cubs vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

This season, the Cubs have won three out of the five games in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 2-2 when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with 45 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule