Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Penguins and Blackhawks meet on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/20/2022 Blackhawks Penguins 5-3 PIT

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 288 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • With 191 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 1-9-0 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 4.1 goals per game (41 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 55.6%
Seth Jones 69 12 23 35 64 45 -
Andreas Athanasiou 78 18 17 35 45 56 41.8%
Jonathan Toews 50 14 16 30 40 32 63.1%
Tyler Johnson 53 11 19 30 21 31 50.9%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins have conceded 255 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
  • The Penguins rank 16th in the NHL with 257 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 34 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 80 33 58 91 62 59 52.9%
Evgeni Malkin 80 26 56 82 104 80 49.1%
Jake Guentzel 76 35 37 72 46 44 50%
Rickard Rakell 80 28 30 58 42 29 47.6%
Jason Zucker 76 27 21 48 39 35 26.7%

