Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Vaughn has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- In six games this year, Vaughn has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 2.63 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Lopez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third this season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth.
