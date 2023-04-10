Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .269 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- This year, Grandal has totaled at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 11 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.48 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will look to Maeda (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
