On Monday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

In 50.0% of his 86 games last season, Gomes had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (seven of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games last season (22 of 86), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 23.3% of his 86 games last season, he scored (20 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .244 AVG .225 .280 OBP .242 .363 SLG .366 10 XBH 10 3 HR 5 17 RBI 14 26/5 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 44 GP 42 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%) 7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

