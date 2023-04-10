On Monday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

  • Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 86 games last season, Gomes had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (seven of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games last season (22 of 86), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 23.3% of his 86 games last season, he scored (20 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.244 AVG .225
.280 OBP .242
.363 SLG .366
10 XBH 10
3 HR 5
17 RBI 14
26/5 K/BB 21/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
44 GP 42
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%)
7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
  • Castillo (1-0) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks second, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
