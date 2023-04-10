When the (6-3) take on the (4-6) at Target Field on Monday, April 10 at 2:10 PM ET, Kenta Maeda will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 9).

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (0-1, 1.80 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored seven times and won six of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have gone 6-1 (85.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

