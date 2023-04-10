Trey Mancini -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has while batting .258.

Mancini has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

In four games this year, Mancini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings