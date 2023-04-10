Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .318 with five doubles and two walks.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with more than one hit in 50.0% of those games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 11 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.48 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Maeda (0-1) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.