Tim Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .318 with five doubles and two walks.
  • He ranks 47th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with more than one hit in 50.0% of those games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 11 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 2.48 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Maeda (0-1) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.