Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)

Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.

Alberto got a hit in 46.6% of his 73 games last season, with more than one hit in 5.5% of those games.

He went deep in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 12 of 73 games last season (16.4%), Alberto drove in a run, and three of those games (4.1%) included two or more RBIs.

He scored a run in 13 of his 73 games last season.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 32 .266 AVG .221 .284 OBP .231 .405 SLG .325 8 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 6 10/2 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 38 GP 35 19 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 2 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.7%) 8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (14.3%) 1 (2.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%) 7 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)