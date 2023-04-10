After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)

  • Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
  • Alberto got a hit in 46.6% of his 73 games last season, with more than one hit in 5.5% of those games.
  • He went deep in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 of 73 games last season (16.4%), Alberto drove in a run, and three of those games (4.1%) included two or more RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 13 of his 73 games last season.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 32
.266 AVG .221
.284 OBP .231
.405 SLG .325
8 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 6
10/2 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
38 GP 35
19 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
2 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.7%)
8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (14.3%)
1 (2.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%)
7 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • The Twins will send Maeda (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
