On Monday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is batting .273 with two doubles and two walks.
  • This year, Hosmer has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
  • Hosmer has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (42.9%).
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.29).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • Castillo (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks second, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
