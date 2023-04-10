Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is batting .273 with two doubles and two walks.
- This year, Hosmer has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Hosmer has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (42.9%).
- He has not scored a run this year.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.29).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- Castillo (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks second, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
