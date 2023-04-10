After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Kenta Maeda) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .158 with a double and a walk.

Andrus has picked up a hit in five games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.

In two games this season, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings